Wausau men charged with attempting to meet teen for sex

Two Wausau men are in the Marathon County Jail after police say they attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

The girl was actually an undercover officer posing as a teen online.

Donald Wolfe Jr., 40 and Jessie Gayle, 27, are both charged with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. Court documents state Wolfe and Gayle are friends, but communicated with the undercover officer separately.

Investigators state both men were told the person they were communicating with was 15-year-old but continued to pursue a conversation that was sexual in nature.

Gayle is in custody on $5,000 cash bond. He's expected to learn May 22 if his case will head to trial.

Wolfe is free on a $10,000 signature bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3.