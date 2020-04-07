Wausau mayoral candidates take voting changes in stride

Tuesday wasn't a typical election night for any candidates across the state, including those looking to be Wausau's next mayor.

Both Katie Rosenberg and current Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke said that weeks ago they had made plans to host watch parties on Tuesday night, but toward the beginning of March they realized they'd have to change course.

The typical door to door visits or coffee meetings quickly fell to the wayside and technology stepped in as a way to try and reach as many voters as possible.

"I've hit that age where I don't get surprised too often with anything," Mayor Mielke said. "I'm usually pretty easy going and take it as it comes. Sure, there's a little nerves if you want to call it that, or anything like that, but it is what it is, and we'll get through it. Again, it's a situation that none of us have been through before."

Rosenberg said, "I guess this is what we're here for. I mean obviously, government, local government everyone who works, we've all had to change around our entire lives right now. So, I know I'm not alone. And, I know that there are a lot of people who are excited to know the results. We just have to wait a little bit longer. I can wait 6 days."

The results of the race are scheduled to be released on Monday, April 13th.