Wausau mayor proclaims July 'General Aviation Appreciation Month'

As the world's greatest aviation celebration EAA AirVenture gets underway in Osh Kosh Monday, Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke is recognizing the impact general aviation has on the Wausau area and the state of Wisconsin.

Mielke signed a document July 9 proclaiming July as 'General Aviation Appreciation Month' in the city of Wausau.

There are 119 public-use general aviation airports in Wisconsin, including the Wausau Downtown Airport.

Nearly 10,000 pilots and 6,000 aircraft fly in and out of those airports each year, contributing $694 million to the state's economy.

