Wausau mayor issues declaration regarding essential public meetings

Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke issued an executive declaration Thursday afternoon relating to essential and non-essential public meetings and agenda items.

The declaration states all non-essential public meetings will be canceled or suspended until Gov. Tony Evers terminates the public health emergency issued March 12.

The declaration recognizes the need to balance the significant concerns for public safety with the need to continue essential government functions and the public’s right to the fullest and most complete information regarding government affairs. The chairperson or presiding officer of each board, committee, and commission will decide whether a particular matter is essential city business and if a public meeting is required. Any public meeting will limit its agenda to those items deemed essential and will implement the social distancing requirements of the Safer at Home order and comply with state open records laws.

The declaration defines essential city business as follows:

“Essential” means a matter requiring decision or action by the governmental body in order to: preserve or provide for the health, welfare or safety of the public; provide necessary supplies or services to the citizens of this City; to make contractual payment deadlines to third parties; meet state or federal statutory or regulatory deadlines; make budgetary amendments or expenditures needed to continue governmental operations; make decisions critical to those business entities operating within the City in support of their operations, including the approval or issuance of licenses related to business or their personnel in order to facilitate their business operations; or actions for Council ratification of declarations issued under the Proclamation”

The declaration will be presented to the Common Council for ratification at their next meeting on April 14.