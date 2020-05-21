Wausau mayor creates Citizen Participation Form to get public more involved

Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg has posted on the city website a Citizen Participation Form to encourage those who want a hand in shaping their community.

She has to appoint a lot of people, both citizens and elected officials, to many different boards, commissions and committees.

The way it normally happens, you have to have a connection. By adding this element, anyone can apply and the city can use different skill sets that are out there.

"I want people to have a stake in their government," Rosenberg said. "You see a lot of the same faces, so I want to bring more people along. Have them build capacity. Wausau has a lot to do, we have a lot to grow. So we need more voices."

If you're interested, head to the city of Wausau website. Click on announcements on the left side. And from there it's just a couple of clicks to get to the Citizen Participation Form.

Rosenberg says she's already gotten a handful of forms submitted-- ready for consideration.