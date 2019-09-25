Wausau mason named Wisconsin's best bricklayer

Some people break down walls, others build them. Michael Schlund of Kowalski Masonry in Wausau is part of the latter group.

Schlund was named 'Wisconsin's Best Bricklayer' Wednesday at a SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 regional competition in Menasha. He now moves on to the national championship competition.

The team of Schlund, as the mason, and Aaron Kowalski, as the mason tender, built a wall made of 601 bricks in one hour to take home the regional title. The second place team of masons from Fort Atkinson, WI built a wall of 519 bricks in the one hour competition.

Schlund and Kowalski take home a cash prize and some new masonry tools, as well as bragging rights over their fellow craftsmen.

The national competition takes place Feb. 5 at the World of Concrete Expo in Las Vegas.

