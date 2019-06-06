Wausau man wanted by police

The Wausau Police Department asking for the public’s help locating a 26-year-old man they said ran away from them Wednesday.

Jordan Skar last seen in the area of N 6th Street and E. Wausau Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt with light colored blue shorts.

He's described as 5 foot 7 inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Skar is wanted on felony drug charges and has a felony Marathon County warrant and a misdemeanor warrant from Oneida County.

A bench warrant was issued May 14 in Marathon County.

