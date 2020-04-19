Wausau man shares joy of second chance after heart transplant

April is Donate Life month, and no one knows how much of a difference organ donation can make like one Wausau man and his family.

“She takes the phone out and says, ‘Oh, it’s UW, it’s UW!’ and I pick it up and they say, ‘hey, get ready, we got a heart for you,’” said Darin Roth, describing the moment he got off the waitlist and flew down to Madison for a heart transplant 15 years ago.

“I personally was in the hospital for a month, month and a half afterward. You basically lose your ability to walk for the first month,” he said.

Genetics set his heart up to fail and plagued his family. When he got in a car accident as a kid, doctors examined his heart.

“They checked the heart condition and said, sure enough, ‘he’s got it,’” he said.

It’s called Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick. It claimed the lives of siblings, a nephew and his mother, threatening him with a similar fate. He had his first heart attack as a teen.

“One day I was in the middle of high school, I worked for the AV department and I was carrying up a projector and I fell down the stairs,” he said.

By his thirties, breathing was a chore, and doctors told him he needed a transplant. As he waited for one to become available, breathing was done by a pump known as L-VAD, or left ventricle assist device. He described having to quickly change batteries on the machine keeping him alive, keeping the batteries tucked in a fishing vest at all times.

“To the point where I couldn’t shower hardly, without having to sit down,” he said.

The road to breathing again was taxing for his loyal wife, stepdaughter and his son Anthony, who was very young at the time of the procedure.

“It’s a lot you have to deal with, and a lot of people probably have a hard time staying with someone,” said Sheila Roth, Darin’s wife.

He required dialysis after the procedure, and the road through rehabilitation was long. Still, Darin says his wife’s strength has supported their family over the years.

“Something happens, you’re running to the hospital every day or almost every day,” she said.

Even with its challenges, his new heart also came with a relationship with the mother it once beat for.

“Every time she finds out I had a glass of wine or something, ‘Hey, hey, hey, take care of my kid’s heart. She refers to me as Stevie’s baby,” Roth said of his relationship with the donor’s mother.

Roth wants people to know how much putting an “organ donor” sticker on your ID can mean to someone waiting for a second chance at life.

“The old saying, ‘Once you have died, the body is nothing, the soul is what was important,’” he said, explaining how many people that body can help once, he believes, a soul is no longer there.

“Thankful that someone gave the gift of life, for someone to live,” said Sheila Roth.

Someone who knows tomorrow isn’t promised.

“Why rush life, you’ll get to the end quicker,” said Roth.

In recent years, Roth has been able to work steadily. But the threat of COVID-19 to his health has forced him to take a leave of absence, making Sheila the only one working.

The Roths are now facing another challenge, too. Sheila was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and as Darin says, it’s now his turn to take care of her.

To help ease the burden of Sheila's medical expenses, click here.