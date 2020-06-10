Wausau man pleads not guilty to hate crime

A 51-year-old Wausau man charged with a hate crime pleaded not guilty this morning in Marathon County Court.

Aaron Nielsen is charged with disorderly conduct and battery with a hate crime modifier after an incident at a gas station on Wausau’s west side. According to the criminal complaint, Nielsen was standing outside The Store gas station on Stewart Ave when the victim walked out of the store. Nielsen yelled a racial slur at the victim. After a brief verbal argument, Nielsen is accused of trying to punch the victim. During the altercation, the victim hit his head on a wall. Nielsen was issued a summons for a misdemeanor charge of battery and disorderly conduct, however, after reviewing the case, the police department and the district attorney’s office determined the incident qualified as a hate crime.

Today, Nielsen waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for arraignment and trial. His next court date is August 13.

