Wausau man gets 8 years federal prison for meth trafficking

A 28-year-old Wausau man will spend eight years in federal prison for meth trafficking.

Jake Jones pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

Investigators said in November 2018, law enforcement officers stopped Jones’ vehicle for a traffic violation in Mosinee. After providing a false name, Jones drove away from the scene at speeds faster than 100 mph. Jones crashed his vehicle, then ran. Eventually, he was arrested in possession of approximately 420 grams of methamphetamine.

The investigation subsequently revealed that Jones originally tried to purchase 3 pounds of methamphetamine but was only able to obtain 1 pound, which he intended to distribute in the Wausau area.

This is Jones’ fourth felony drug trafficking offense and Judge Conley remarked that Jones had a troubling history of adjustment under community supervision.

The charge against Jones was the result of an investigation conducted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, which includes the Marathon & Lincoln County Sheriffs’ Offices, Everest Metro and Wausau Police Departments, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper.