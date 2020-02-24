Wausau man charged with stabbing husband 11 times pleads not guilty

A 31-year-old man accused of stabbing his husband has pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, intimidating a victim, battery and disorderly conduct.

Aaron Hardy-Opper has remained in custody since the night of incident. Bond was set at $1 million cash during a court hearing earlier this month.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of S. 9th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 for the report of a stabbing.

Prosecutors said the alleged victim was stabbed 11 times after questioning Hardy-Opper about suspected drug use.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A judge also ruled there is enough evidence for a trial to be held. A clerical court appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 28.