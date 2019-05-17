Wausau man charged with bringing heroin to area from Chicago

Bond has been set at $25,000 cash for the 45-year-old Wausau man accused of transporting heroin from Chicago to Wausau.

Raydell Flowers is charged with delivering heroin.

Court documents state a confidential informant said he purchased heroin from Flowers four to five times.

He was arrested May 15. Prosecutors say at the time of his arrest he was returning to Wausau from Chicago.

A judge is expected to determine May 22 if there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.