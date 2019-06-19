Wausau man charged with 20 counts of child pornography

Prosecutors have charged a Wausau man with 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

Lee Wilson remains in the Marathon County Jail on $25,000 cash bond.

Investigators in July 2018, they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Microsoft suspected child pornography on their servers. Court documents state the IP address was traced to Wilson.

Wilson will return to court June 26. That's when a judge is expected to rule if there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.