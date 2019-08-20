Wausau man charged after attempting to blow up former friend's car

Cameras in downtown Wausau captured a weekend attempted arson incident. Investigators said around 6 a.m. Sunday morning a man appeared to throw a lit object under a car near 4th and Washington Streets. The intersection is near the former Sears location in the Wausau Center Mall.

A passerby noticed a fire under the car. He went to a nearby business the incident was reported to police.

Police located the owner of the car who believed an former friend may be involved. Police identified the suspect as William Pries III, 24.

According to court documents, Pries told police he lit a flare and put a full bottle of lighter fluid under the car to blow it up.

Investigators said clothing found at Pries' home matched clothing worn by the person seen in surveillance video. Pries is charged with attempted arson, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping.

He remains in jail on $2,000 cash bond. A one-day trial has been scheduled for Dec. 3.