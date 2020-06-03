Wausau man charged with hate crime

A 51-year-old Wausau man has been formally charged with a hate crime after a fight at a gas station on Wausau’s west side.

Aaron Nielsen is charged with battery and disorderly conduct with a hate crime modifier. According to the criminal complaint, Nielsen was standing outside The Store gas station on Stewart Ave when the victim walked out of the store. Nielsen yelled a racial slur at the victim. After a brief verbal argument, Nielsen is accused of trying to punch the victim. During the altercation, the victim hit his head on a wall. Nielsen was issued a summons for a misdemeanor charge of battery and disorderly conduct, however, after reviewing the case, the police department and the district attorney’s office determined the incident qualified as a hate crime.

At an initial appearance in Marathon County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, a judge issued a $2,500 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.

