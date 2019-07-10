Wausau man arrested in child-sex sting

A 30-year-old Wausau man has been charged with child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Court documents state Damon Kositzke began a conversation sexual in nature with a person he believed was 15-years-old. The person was an undercover officer.

Investigators say Kositzke began communicating with the officer in April. He was arrested Monday night after investigators said he was attempting to meet the teen for sex.

Kositzke was arrested in Rib Mountain. Court documents state he had a package of condoms.

He remains in the Marathon County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

He’s scheduled to return to court July 17. A judge is expected to rule if there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

