Wausau man arrested for looking at child pornography while at work

A Wausau man has been charged with possession of child pornography after he was caught viewing explicit material on tablets used for training at a Rib Mountain restaurant.

Eric Curtis, 35, is being held in the Marathon County Jail on $25,000 cash bond after being charged in Marathon County court Monday. He is a registered sex offender for a previous case.

According to the criminal complaint, Curtis was hired by the restaurant about two weeks ago and was directed to use company-issued Samsung Galaxy tablets for employee training. On Friday, Sept. 13, Curtis was observed by a manager using a tablet in the basement break room, when the manager noticed him acting suspiciously.

The manager took the tablet from Curtis and checked the internet search history. He found multiple searches for pornographic material of young children. Surveillance video showed Curtis taking the tablet from the front counter and bringing it to the break area just prior to the manager taking it from him and checking the search history.

Restaurant management told police there were no other employees going through training at the time.

When questioned by a Marathon County Sheriff's deputy, Curtis admitted that he used the tablet to access pornographic material of young children while at work.

Curtis is due back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

