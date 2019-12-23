Wausau man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated

Randy Svendsen of Wausau, 53, is charged with his 7th OWI after a hit-and-run in Wausau that injured another person on December 20. Other charges include a hit and run causing injury, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Court documents show the victim’s vehicle was struck at the intersection of Sherman St and S 17th Ave Friday afternoon. The victim did not need medical transport but reported a sore neck and visible mark across upper chest from the seat belt. The victim said the suspect’s vehicle was stopped at the intersection while they proceeded through a green light, but that the vehicle suddenly accelerated through the light and turned in front of the victim, causing the victim’s car to spin around towards oncoming traffic.

According to court documents, witnesses followed the vehicle as it turned and left the scene of the crash, where they identified the license plate and saw the driver. Officers say they later found Svendsen after a medical call for an unconscious male on the sidewalk with a “gash” in his head. Svendsen was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he told an officer he was “drunk driving” and when asked how much he had to drink, responded with “Too f***ing much cop!” He told officers he left the scene of the accident and went to “Kwik Trip for some more booze”, where he went home and kept drinking.

Svendsen appeared in court Monday, where a cash bond was set for $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for January 2.