Wausau hunter shares heart attack survival story

Surviving the hunt is not just a goal for deer, it is a goal for hunters too.

About a year ago, Nate Stetzer, 29, from Wausau experienced a life-threatening heart attack while bow hunting in Marathon County. He lived to tell his tale of survival and urges hunters to listen to their bodies.

Stetzer keeps up with his physical activity and except for some genetic high cholesterol, did not see signs of heart weakness. Until Sept. 29, 2018, heart attack did not cross his mind.

"It started out as a normal day," he said. "We went to Grandpa's Farm as a family and then the family was coming back home to take a nap and I figured it'd be a perfect opportunity to get out and try to find some pre-rut deer."

He started walking out to his tree stand and noticed some deer out in the field.

"When you see a deer, your heart starts going and you get really excited and get a big adrenaline dump," Stetzer explained. "I kind of sat down in the brush for a little bit and waited for them to come up toward me."

They ended up walking the other direction, so he got up to go to his tree stand.

"(That's) when I really noticed the pain," he said. "I felt an extreme pain in like the center of my chest."

"I just thought because I woke up early, had a lot of coffee in the morning that it was really bad acid reflux or something like that. And so I continued walking to my stand and I made it about 10 steps. I got really warm and so I started taking layers off and just really exhausted."

He had to sit down again. "I made it to my stand eventually and climbed up in there and figured, I'd maybe just take a rest or take a little snooze or something like that and the pain will go away. That lasted about five minutes in that line of thinking and I realized it wasn't going away and I needed to get down and get some help."

"It took me quite a while to get back to my truck and at that point I had no shirt on and I think I had one pair of pants on because I was just sweating bullets," Stetzer said.

He was hunting with his brother, so he texted him saying he was leaving because he was having a hard time breathing.

"I got in my truck and started driving back home when I saw my brother running out of the woods and it's kind of funny because he knew what was going on and I was in denial."

"Not my best choice I've ever made and I'm thankful that I made it without something happening and I'm thankful that I was close enough to home that I could get home before... I went unconscious or something like that," he said.

"I didn't realize I was having a heart attack until the doctor told me that I was having a heart attack."

Every year, NewsChannel 7 airs the caution of the increase in heart attacks seen during the hunting season.

"This is a pretty busy week for cardiology pretty much throughout Wisconsin," said Aspirus clinical cardiologist Dr. David Murdock. "We have to remember there's 450-500,000 more hunters up here and a lot of times this is the first time they've been physically active in a long time."

Murdock said, just Monday, he already had two hunters come in, one for a heart attack and the other for stress cardiomyopathy.

He said the typical signs of a heart attack include chest discomfort that may radiate through the back, arms (typically the left side), and jaw.

"(It's) frequently described as a heavy sensation or tightness," he explained. The other common symptom is shortness of breath.

"Now, we're all going to get short of breath if we're doing something that we're not used to doing, but this tends to be overwhelming shortness of breath and it surprises the patient itself, usually," he cautioned.

"I had those signs I just, kind of refused to see it," Stetzer stated. "My whole outlook on life has changed since, since that incident and hunting is included in that, you know paying attention to what my body is telling me, that if I feel I'm normal or something's wrong, I listen to it and kind of recognize it for what it is instead of being in that denial stage of, 'this is not going to happen to me at 29.'"

Dr. Murdock said Stetzer's heart attack was not due to lack of physical health, but instead due to his family history of heart disease.

In general, Dr. Murdock said lack of physical heart fitness plays a factor regardless if a patient has a history of heart disease, though he said those who are aware need to be extra cautious.

"We'll frequently see hunters with big packs loaded on their back, carrying their guns, they're in heavy clothes, sometimes they're wearing boots and that's a lot to do if you haven't been -- it's a lot of work to do to get to your deer stand if you haven't been used to doing it," Murdock said. "So, spread it out. Maybe take some of the supplies to your deer camp. You don't have to do everything all at once."