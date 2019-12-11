Wausau hiring environmental consultant to investigate dioxins near Thomas St.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has asked the City of Wausau to do some additional investigation into three soil sites near Thomas Street, that exceeded Residual Contaminant Levels for dioxins in a soil test.

Wauleco submitted a soil sample report, at the request of the DNR, back in October. The three highest levels of dioxins found in the soil, came from a sample location just north of Thomas Street, between the Wisconsin River and Emter Street.

Since the City owns land in that area, they are responsible for clean-up efforts.

The City says it plans to hire an environmental consultant to prepare a plan for further investigation in the next 10 days. By mid-January, they plan to submit a draft investigation plan to the DNR for review, and they hope to complete any testing requested by the DNR by the end of June.

The City says they plan to comply with any requirements that the DNR provides.

The three soil samples were pulled from a former railroad corridor. The City says it’s typical for dioxin levels to be high in railroad corridors, because railroad ties and utility poles are often treated wood, according to a Department of Health Services review.

