In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle at Normandy, veterans can golf for free at Tribute and Trapp River Golf courses.

Head Golf Professional Kerry Fitzgerald said veterans will also get a free cart. They say it’s their way to say ‘thank you’.

Trapp River Golf course is located at 243124 County Road WW in Wausau. Tribute Golf Course is located at 1001 Golf Club Rd, in Wausau.