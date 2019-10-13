Wausau goes pink for breast cancer awareness

Two areas of in Wausau are now lit pink for breast cancer awareness. People gathered Sunday evening to watch Mayor Robert Mielke read a city proclamation making October the official awareness month.

One of every 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime, and the disease affects thousands of men every year as well.

Sarah Sobiesczyk of Wausau finished treatment for breast cancer last year and wants to acknowledge people struggling with the disease in her city.

"We're acknowledging the people out there, that they're not alone, no one goes through this alone. This is my way I guess, I'd love to be able to support them,” said Sobiesczyk.

The mayor said a few words after he read the proclamation.

"Life is so short, life is so fragile," said Mayor Mielke.

The lights will be pink at Riverlife Park and the Bridge Street bridge through the end of October.