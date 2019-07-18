Wausau girl scout's Gold Award Project focuses on human trafficking

A local girl scout is putting the final touches on her Gold Award Project. Her focuses is on a very dangerous, but real problem we face in our community: human trafficking.

Kimberly Cummings will be a senior at Newman Catholic High School in the fall. While she's staying busy in the summer, she's dedicating her Gold Award Project, the highest honor a girl scout can achieve, to spreading awareness about human trafficking.

"It's the fastest-growing crime and it happens everywhere," Cummings said.

The project will be a presentation that will bring in speakers from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation and L.O.S Strategies.

The Human Trafficking Prevention Awareness presentation is Monday, July 22 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau, on the second floor.

It's open to those 16 years or older. Content may be inappropriate for children under 16 years of age.io

