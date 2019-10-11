Wausau ghost tours return Saturday

Wausau Paranormal Research Society will ghost tours will begin Saturday night.

It’s the 17th year of walking ghost tours, showing off some of the city's most notorious haunted spots. Along with a peek at the city’s history.

The guided walking ghost tours run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 19, and 26. Tours leave every 15 minutes from the Wausau Elks' Lodge where tickets can be bought at the downstairs bar.

The cost is $10 per person or $8 with a canned-good donation. Children 7 years and younger are free.

