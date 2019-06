For 26 years, music lovers have flocked to Wausau's downtown 400 Block for the weekly summer concert series, and Wednesday will be no different.

The free concerts begin at 6 p.m. and last about 2 hours.

June 5, the Charles Walker Band will perform. The band's website stated they've been compared to Prince, Bruno Mars, Chaka Khan, and James Brown. The Milwaukee based band has refined their sound into Neo-Funk, a fusion of funk infused rhythms with pop melodies.