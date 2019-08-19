Wausau first responders continue community thank you tradition into fourth year

The Wausau Police Department continued its Community Thank You Cookout for a fourth year.

It's an event where police show the community their appreciation. People that showed up were treated to a free lunch of hotdogs and brats on the 400 Block.

This year the Wausau Fire Department joined the community thank you for the first time. Firefighters helped cook the meat and officers helped to serve the food to the long line of people which lasted nearly the entire event.

The event lasted from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This marks the fourth year responders have been hosting it. Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said the metro area of Wausau is a deserving community.

"This is an extremely generous community. Not only generous with their money and their donations but also their time and their support" he said.

The thank you event was free to the public thanks in part to donations from the Crossroads County Market and Eagle's Nest Family Restaurant.