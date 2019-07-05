Wausau fireworks postponed until Saturday evening

After being rained out Thursday, event organizers have now decided to postpone the Wausau fireworks celebration until Saturday night.

Kevin Malovrh is in charge of the event. He cited the weather forecast as the main concern.

"The forecast doesn't look very good for tonight, so we're going to push it back to Saturday," Malovrh said.

The fourth of July celebration will still continue at Marathon Park this today, with gates opening at 4 o'clock. There are rides, games and live entertainment scheduled throughout the weekend.

A demolition derby will take place on Saturday afternoon, along with a performance by country singer Brett Westgrove on the main stage at 6 o'clock.