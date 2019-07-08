UPDATE: 2 vehicles damaged, no injuries after vehicle fire in Wausau garage unit

Two vehicles were damaged after a vehicle started on fire in a garage unit in Wausau, according to a battalion chief.

The battalion chief said crews were called to the scene at 9:58 p.m. Monday.

A NewsChannel 7 reporter at the scene says the garage unit is near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Merrill Avenue. Our reporter says the garage unit is behind an apartment complex.

The battalion chief tells NewsChannel 7 one vehicle was heavily damaged and the other has minor damage.

The fire is out, and fire crews have left the scene. No one was injured.

Wausau Police are also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

