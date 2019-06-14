Wausau fire crews cover Madison shifts for funeral

As crew from the Madison Fire Department prepare to say goodbye to a fallen brother, other departments including Wausau is helping to cover shifts.

Wausau crews posted on their Facebook today that they were humbled to be asked to help allow Madison crews to go to a memorial service for Madison Firefighter Todd Mahoney.

Mahoney died on Sunday during the swimming portion of the Ironman 70.3 mile triathlon.

A memorial service will be held at Door Creek Church in Madison at 6 p.m. Sunday.

