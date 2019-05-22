Wausau extends yard waste site hours following storms

The city of Wausau has expanded the hours at the yard waste site as residents clean up after Wednesday's storms. The yard waste site will be open until May 29.

City staff said crews have been out since early morning removing large debris and clearing the roads and the clean-up will continue throughout the week.

Boulevard trees, trees between the road and sidewalk, will be cleaned up by the Parks Department.

Trees damaged on private property are the owner’s responsibility. The city will not be performing curbside pickup of storm debris; it will be the owner’s responsibility to transport their debris to the yard waste site.

The yard waste site is located at the east end of Chellis Street and is for use by city of Wausau residents only.