Wausau emergency crews gearing up for chili cook off.

Wausau emergency crews are gearing up for on of their tastiest fund raisers of the year.

The Wausau firefighters community assistance foundation will be hosting it's third annual single pot chili cook off on March 22. The money raised will go toward the dream vacation program, which sends survivors of fallen firefighters or law enforcement on a fantastic get-away.

The first family to go will be Jason Weiland's. He's the Everest Metro Police Detective who lost his life in the mass shooting in the Weston are in 2017. They will be heading to Alaska

"We thought what better way to honor his sacrifice and to honor his memory then to send his family on a vacation like this that they all would have enjoyed and reflect a little bit on his memory and create some new memories of their own," says Matt Tormoahlen of the Wausau Fire Department.

The cook off will be at Thrive restaurant. Tickets are $25.

