Wausau drive-by shooting suspect expected to be formally charged Tuesday

Marathon County Court records show a 32-year-old man identifed as a suspected in a July drive-by shooting is expected to be formally charged Tuesday with two counts of attempted homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

Maurice Bell was arrested in September in Texas. He's now back in the Marathon County Jail.

The Wausau Police Department said he was wanted for questioning following a July 3 drive-by shooting. No one was injured as result of the shooting.

Bell’s transfer from the Tarrant County Jail in Texas took place Nov. 16. Online jail records show he was booked into the Marathon County Jail about a week later.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Euless, Texas assisted in Bell's arrest.

In July, officers were dispatched to the area of N 1st Street and McIndoe Street for the report of a drive-by shooting. A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking north on the sidewalk adjacent to 1st Street at McIndoe Street when they were confronted by the occupants of a passing vehicle.

According to the original news release, an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at the teens and the vehicle left the area. Police believe the victims were targeted based upon a perceived connection with a related incident from July 1. In that related incident, ambulance and officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, for a 15-year-old male who was beaten with a baseball bat. The victim remains in critical condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle is registered to Amanda Lewis. She has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide. In the related incident from July 1, officers learned the 15-year-old victim was friends of Lewis’ son and was at her address prior to the assault. In addition to seizing the vehicle, officers located and interviewed several people seen leaving 526 Chicago Avenue, including Lewis.

In Lewis' criminal complaint, Bell was revealed to have had a relationship with Amanda Lewis. Court documents allege she was a passenger in the car that Bell was driving when he allegedly shot in the direction of the two teenagers. They were not harmed.

A court appearance for Bell has been scheduled for 2 p.m.

