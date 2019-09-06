Wausau drive-by shooting suspect arrested near Dallas

A man wanted by Wausau Police since July has been arrested in Texas.

The Wausau Police Department said Maurice Bell, 32, was arrested Friday near Dallas. He was wanted for questioning following a July 3 drive-by shooting. No one was injured as result of the shooting.

In that case, officers were dispatched to the area of N 1st Street and McIndoe Street for the report of a drive-by shooting. A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking north on the sidewalk adjacent to 1st Street at McIndoe Street when they were confronted by the occupants of a passing vehicle.

According to the original news release, an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at the teens and the vehicle left the area. Police believe the victims were targeted based upon a perceived connection with a related incident from July 1. In that related incident, ambulance and officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, for a 15-year-old male who was beaten with a baseball bat. The victim remains in critical condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle is registered to Amanda Lewis. She has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide. In the related incident from July 1, officers learned the 15-year-old victim was friends of Lewis’ son and was at her address prior to the assault. In addition to seizing the vehicle, officers located and interviewed several people seen leaving 526 Chicago Avenue, including Lewis.

In Lewis' criminal complaint, Bell was revealed to have had a relationship with Amanda Lewis. Court documents allege she was a passenger in the car that Bell was driving when he allegedly shot the two teenagers.

Police are recommending Bell be charged with attempted first-degree homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Euless, Texas assisted in Bell's arrest.

