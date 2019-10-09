Wausau doctor sentenced to 3 months in federal prison for fraudulent fentanyl prescriptions

Wausau doctor Thomas Strick, 60, was sentenced to three months in federal prison on Wednesday for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, which he would prescribe to patients who didn't medically need it and then instruct them to return it to him for Strick's own personal use.

Strick, who worked for Aspirus Wausau Hospital, pleaded guilty in July to five counts of obtaining fentanyl by misrepresentation and fraud in federal court.

The DOJ says its investigation revealed more than 100 cases where fentanyl was diverted between 2011 and 2018, using at least six patients who didn't medically need the fentanyl, which investigators said resulted in 3,156 fentanyl patches for Strick's use.

U.S. District Judge William Conley handed down the sentence, saying Strick had violated the public's trust by using his position to feed his own drug addiction, according to the DOJ press release.

"Judge Conley also expressed deep concern that Strick had been previously convicted in Marathon County in 2004 for similar conduct," the release stated.

Court records indicate he pleaded guilty through no contest to seven counts of a practitioner prescribing drugs for their own use, a misdemeanor. Four felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance through fraud were dismissed.

The investigation began in January of this year; as of February 1st, a representative at Aspirus said Strick was no longer employed there. Upon his conviction, Strick was suspended from practicing medicine and surgery by the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board.

The DOJ says the Drug Enforcement Administration and Wausau Police both worked the investigation.