Wausau couple donates hundreds of masks to Aspirus

“Really, they’re the front line people, and we want them to be protected,” said David Hughart.

It all started by fostering a girl named Anran from the Hubei province in China.

“Anne’s family, her mother, and her aunt, have become a part of our family, and they recently sent us a package of PPEs,” said Lori Hughart.

The box didn’t come as a surprise, but the Hughart’s wanted to make sure it was placed in the right hands.

“Your life isn’t about you,” said Lori Hughart. “It’s about everyone else.”

That led the Hugharts to donate the masks to the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

“They’re certainly more important than us to the community, and it’s just really great that we’re able to share that,” said David Hughart.

“I think at a time when our supply chains are stressed as a nation to have the community come together and donate is an amazing act of kindness, and we appreciate it immensely,” said Aspirus Wausau vice president Todd Dirkman.

The Hughart's said that they have another box from China with about 100 masks in it being shipped to them as well.