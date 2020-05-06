Wausau contractor to help finish 'Habitat House' as HS construction halted by Safer At Home

A Wausau-based construction company has stepped up to help complete a Habitat for Humanity home.

Students in building trades classes at D.C. Everest Senior High started working on the home at the beginning of the school year. When the school was closed due to COVID-19, work on the home by students ceased. According to a news release, Larry Meyer Construction will complete work on the home and the homeowner will also put in hours finalizing the construction.

The home was moved to its final location Wednesday.

“We are extremely grateful that we are able to mark this significant milestone, in the midst of all the struggles our organization and our community have faced with COVID-19, including the significant loss of revenue from the unexpected closing of our store,” stated Connie Conrad, executive director of the Wausau affiliate of Habitat for Humanity.

Dedication for the new home is expected to take place in August.

The home is the 69th house the Wausau affiliate of Habitat for Humanity has constructed since its founding in 1990.

The organization builds houses using volunteer labor and funds raised from the support of local businesses, churches, individual donors and fund-raising events. These houses are sold to a partner family chosen through a nondiscriminatory selection process with an affordable not for profit mortgage held by the affiliate. Partner families become Habitat Homeowners after they have completed the required number of sweat equity hours.

Homeowners are required to make monthly mortgage payments which include home insurance and property taxes.

