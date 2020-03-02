Wausau committee approves soil testing plan in Riverside Park

The city of Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee approved a plan Monday night to conduct more soil testing in Riverside Park.

According to Alderman Patrick Peckham, the city will conduct five tests to determine whether there are safety concerns from contaminants that might have found their way there from neighboring manufacturing properties.

Originally, the committee had only planned on four tests but later agreed to a request by Tom Killian, of Citizens for a Clean Wausau, to add a fifth test. That test would check for contamination right below where a drainage culvert brings water into a brushy hillside on the south end of the park. The test will cost $1,500.

The cost of the other tests has already been set aside in the city's budget for the previous test required by the Department of Natural Resources along Thomas Street.

Peckham said testing is expected to start in April once the soil thaws.