The city of Wausau will open its three public outdoor pools for the season June 8.

Families are invited to swim for free opening day.

Kaiser Pool is located at 900 E. Bridge Street. Memorial Pool is located at 505 Memorial Park Road. And Schulenburg Pool is located at 1533 Summit Drive.

Open swim is from 1-7:50 p.m.

The pools will not be open Monday, June 10.