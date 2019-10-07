Wausau cemetery shooting victims identified

Wausau police have identified the three victims shot at Pine Grove Cemetery Thursday on Grand Avenue in Wausau.

Patricia Grimm, 52, of Wausau, was shot and killed. She was an employee at Pine Grove Cemetery. William Buhse, 60, of Wausau, remains in critical condition. He is also a cemetery employee. Rosemelia Short, 70, of Wausau, was treated for injuries and has since been released from the hospital. Short is related to a cemetery employee.

Shooting suspect Henry West remains in jail on a $1 million cash bond. Investigators are recommending charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 2 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. West is scheduled to be charged in an initial appearance in Marathon County court on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact lead Detective Jennifer Holz at 715-261-7883 or contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

