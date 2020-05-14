Wausau butcher shop ready to help as bars, restaurants work to reopen

When TownLine Road was torn up for construction during the summer of 2019, bars and restaurants throughout Wausau stood by TownLine Market and their owner Dave Jagler, giving him the business needed for his small market to survive. Now, he's returning the favor.

TownLine Market in Wausau. (WSAW photo 5/14/20)

"People that did business with us before the pandemic struck," Jagler explained. "When they started hurting we made sure that, because the meat prices have gone up so high, we didn't raise our prices for them so they could stay viable and survive the shortages."

Jagler said once the restaurants were forced to close their doors to dine-in customers and only allow carry-out options, his business saw an increase in sales.

"Even though we lost all of our restaurant accounts, our over-the-counter business doubles," Jagler said. "We have plenty of meat on hand. We've never seen a shortage because we've been doing business with the same distributors for years and they make sure we have enough meat."

Jagler said that while they expect to lose some of their over-the-counter sales due to restaurants reopening, he's happy to see his business partners have the opportunity to let their customers dine-in once again.

"It would kill me if they told me I couldn't earn a living," Jagler said. "These restaurants need these to survive. All their employees need their jobs back."

With some establishments opening their doors to customers as early as Wednesday night, others are taking a little more time to make sure they have everything in order. That includes food, beer, and the proper safety measures in place to keep customers and employees safe.

"It's hard to just open your doors up and let everybody back in," explained Wiggly Manager Sandy Becker. "We're ready but it's also just preparing for what's to come."

Wiggly's plan is to open on Monday. Bob and Randy's will wait even a few days longer, planning to open no earlier than Wednesday as they await guidelines from the state.

"How many people can we have in here? How many people can we have sitting at the bar, how far apart they need to be," said B & R bartender Erica Neterval.

Both establishments have been and are continuing to offer carryout options for food, adding that they need to restock on alcohol before they open their doors, with a lot of product being bought back during the pandemic.

One thing they won't need to worry about; meat.

"We'll do anything that we can to help them get the meat that they need so that they can open up," Jagler said.

Jagler says TownLine Market does business with over 30 bars and restaurants in the Wausau area. For more information on the market, head to their website here.