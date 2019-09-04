Wausau businesses learn to prepare for emergencies

About 40 businesses are working on action plans, making sure they are prepared for an emergency.

On Wednesday, Wausau Metro Strong's business committee hosted a session giving businesses the tools to evaluate themselves to survive the worst case scenario.

Wausau Metro Strong's business committee was created after the March 22, 2017 shooting to give businesses here in Wausau the training they need to survive an emergency like we saw on that day.

"We're gearing ourselves to more and more training for things like active shooter-- they're things that aren't easy to talk about or deal with,” said Jeny Nieuwenhuis Hardel, president and owner of REI Engineering, who sponsored the event.

As a business owner, she wants her employees to be prepared for the worst. Whether that be a medical emergency, a weather event even a domestic violence situation.

"As part of the emergency action plan they do need to communicate with their employees, so one way of doing that would be to have designated tornado shelters indicated, and the locations of fire extinguishers,” said REI Administrative and Marketing Assistant Katrina Krenz.

Wausau Metro Strong's business committee is passionate about getting the word out that businesses should have a plan. Large businesses are required by law to have an emergency action plan, but businesses with less than 10 employees are not.

FEMA statistics show that an emergency can be devastating to a company that does not have a plan, with 40% closing after the event. 25% of the ones that do reopen still fail within a year. The United States Small Business Administration says 74% of small businesses do not even have a recovery plan.

"Within a small business-- many times-- the same person wears so many hats. A lot of times safety falls into that H-R person's lap-- and that's not something they have a lot of knowledge about," said Krenz.

And it's not enough to just write a plan.

"You can have a plan-- but to not know how to do it or how to practice it when you're faced with danger is probably why so many of those businesses don't make it,” she added.