Wausau businesses begin to open under Gov. Tony Evers' new order

Wausau Chamber of Commerce CEO Dave Eckmann said that in Marathon County businesses have lost $5.1 million a day. But with Governor Tony Evers' new order, they can now start opening back up.

“It’s a start in optimism, and it helps businesses understand the new environment that we’re going to be in for the next 90 days,” said Eckmann.

This is just the start of a long process to fully opening the state.

“It may start with five people and maybe grow to 10 people in their stores," said Eckmann.

H.T. Cobblery has been a part of downtown Wausau for 38 years. It’s owner, Terry Koss is ready to move forward with his business.

“Well, probably a little bit mixed," said Koss. "I’m glad to be open.”

But he still thinks people are going to be cautious.

“I don’t think business is going to get back to normal for a good long time,” said Koss.

Even with the uncertainty, businesses better be ready for what’s ahead.

“They’re coming without notice, these orders, and the loosening happens," said Eckmann. "Businesses need to be prepared today for what’s coming tomorrow or two days from now.”

As for malls, they are not able to open due to the interconnected passage.