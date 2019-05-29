Wausau breaks ground on new fire station

The Wausau Fire Department broke ground on their new fire station Thursday morning. Station 2 has served the west side of Wausau for numerous decades, but its structural deficits have proven too much for the department to overcome.

The current building is located on S. 32nd Avenue, the new facility will be nearby, just south of Seymour Lane.

After nearly a decade of planning, the department finally broke ground for the building of the new station.

Chief Tracey Kujawa said the station will have road access to Stewart Avenue to ensure fast and efficient service.

"This new station has four apparatus bays. And we'll be able to get a ladder truck out here and we'll also put our hazmat out here as well,” she explained of the other new features.

Construction on the new station is officially set to begin June 3.