Family leaps with excitement for baby born February 29th

Saturday is Leap Day. It only happens once every four years, and one Wausau family made the extra day count.

Theodore "Teddy" Lotz was born Saturday (WSAW Photo).

You might think the last place you'd want to be spending a bonus day would be in the hospital. That is, unless you're part of the Dunbar-Lotz family.

"This is Theodore, he was born today, on Leap Day, and we're calling him Teddy for now," said Maddie Dunbar, who gave birth to Theodore “Teddy” Michael Lotz early Saturday morning.

He’s now the fourth member of their family.

"I'm looking forward to Teddy meeting his big sister Claire,” said Dunbar.

But it'll be another four years before his birthday comes around.

"We can do a special quadruple birthday every four years," said Teddy’s father, David Lotz.

Born on a rare day, Teddy's middle name, Michael, honors the person who introduced his parents, someone his dad says was one in a million.

“My little brother passed away about four or five years ago from testicular cancer. We were thinking about naming him Michael Robert, but there’s only one Michael Robert, so middle name is good enough,” said Lotz.

Now, Lotz is seeing a rare sign in his son.

"Mike had an elf ear on the left side, where the cartilage just didn't look right, and this guy's got one little elf ear on his left side,” he said.

Teddy’s parents are thinking it may be a stamp of approval from his namesake.

"What would he think of a Leap Year baby?" Dunbar asked Lotz.

“Of a Leap Year baby? Mike was kind of an individual and there wasn’t too many like him,” said Lotz.

“I think he’d like it,” said Dunbar. "He's here, and he's healthy, so it doesn't really matter what day."