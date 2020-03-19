Estate attorneys see uptick in calls, questions amid COVID-19 pandemic

In response to COVID-19, people are doing all they can to protect their assets. Especially those who fall into the vulnerable category because of their age.

Shanna Yonke is an attorney with Ruder Ware, who specializes in estate planning. She said, it was this past weekend when the firm started to see an influx in calls from people who were trying to get their estate in order. She also said that if you are the one who fits in the risk factor category, there are two specific items that you should put in order.

"They should have certain documents in place at a minimum. I would say durable power of attorney for finances and property, and have power of attorney for healthcare. If they don't have any other documents, those two will prevent a lot of uncertainty for them and a lot of stress later on. Definitely people should be acting immediately if they have the risk factors. But, even if you don't have the risk factors, it's an important idea and concept to turn your attention putting these documents in place now. Not only the power of attorney, we can actually do a lot of estate planning at home and signing the documents at home without as well," Yonke explained.

Yonke also said that if people are looking to get these documents in order, they should call and schedule an appointment either with Ruder Ware or another lawyer as soon as possible because of the uncertainty of what this virus could do to the market.