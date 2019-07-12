Wausau area hosting major softball tournament this weekend.

Along with the car show and Hodag and all the events in Wausau, there's another huge event going on the area this weekend.

The Wausau area is hosting the 2019 Class B State Girls Fast Pitch Softball Tournament.

Eighty-six teams from across the states are in the tourney, which is played on multiple diamonds all across the Wausau area.

Organizers says the event doesn't conflict with all the other stuff going on. It fits right in, giving all those athletes and their families something to do when they're not playing.

"But they like this weekend because they can enjoy chalkfest, they can enjoy the balloon rally, rib fest out there at the airport and it's a busy weekend but it's a good one," says Tournament Director Paul Dykstra.

The championship game is Sunday.