Wausau area businesses donates mortgage payments and Christmas to Weston family

Thursday, the Robinson family walked into Buska Retirement Solutions and Wealth Management in Wausau for their third interview. Their church family at Emmanuel Baptist nominated them to receive six months of mortgage payments.

Buska partnered with Gradient Gives Back Foundation, a non-profit organization, to find a deserving family to award the payments and had been vetting the Weston family along with others who were nominated.

But on Thursday, Buska and Gradient were not actually meeting with them to vet them further.

"So, I know you guys thought you were coming for an interview," Cole Bruner, Buska Wealth Management president and vice president of Buska Retirement Solutions said, "but actually you've already been selected as our family, so congratulations guys!"

"It was quite the surprise when we walked in. We couldn't see any cameras or anyone," Veronica Robinson said. "It was amazing to walk into the room and see that and when they said that we were chosen, that was, it's truly a blessing with everything that's happened."

"With losing my, my job during all of this, just with the amount of time gone it's, it really helps to feel a little less stressed about the fact that it's going to take time to heal," she continued.

Around Thanksgiving, Robinson had horrible stomach pains, which began a journey of trips in and out of the emergency room and surgery, coming back home to more pain, different pain, and new health problems.

"Christmas was such a, I don't know, almost a burden at that time with everything we were going through," her husband Tony Robinson recalled.

"We wanted to make it special for the kids," she said, "but I was in the ER most of the day Christmas Eve and most of the day on Christmas."

Not to mention Tony's great grandmother also was in the hospital at the time and she ultimately passed away around the holidays too.

It was three months after the holidays that doctors figured out part of the problem. Her colon was dying from the inside out. Out of all of the other problems, she ended up with nerve damage to her back and legs where she now walks with a cane.

The Robinsons had saved, set aside an emergency fund, but not enough to keep up with the sudden and continuous medical bills. They worked hard for their home in Weston, but the health issues forced them to a single-family income.

"She worked very hard to get back into the workforce after being off, you know, taking care of the kids for 10 years, so she's struggling with that right now," Tony said.

Their church had been praying for them and bringing the family meals for the last five months to help out. Thursday, they were there to celebrate the good news that they were the family blessed to receive the generous gift, knowing they're not in danger of losing their home to medical bills.

The mortgage payments, however were not the end to the giving. With the family essentially missing Christmas this year, gifts donated by area businesses brought Christmas early. The Robinson's three kids could not contain their excitement as they opened the many presents they could enjoy in a calmer time.

"Tonight is going to be, a night to sit and reflect," Tony said smiling.

Christy Klink with Gradient Gives Back said the family is so deserving. She commended the Wausau area community, saying when she asked businesses if they would donate gifts for the Robinson's August Christmas, there was no hesitation to give.