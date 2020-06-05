Wausau and Stevens Point proclaim June Roller Derby Month

The mayors from Wausau and Stevens Point came together Friday to make a joint proclamation declaring June Roller Derby Month to celebrate 10 years for the Midstate Sisters of Skate existing.

"It's incredibly rare for a small town roller derby like this to stick around for 10 years," Lisa Pett, a former Midstate Sisters of Skate skater said. "That's why I approached the mayors about recognizing this important date."

The team had to cancel its season due to the coronavirus including the 6th Annual Uff Da Palooza roller derby tournament bringing in teams from all over the country. However, Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Mayor Mike Wiza still wanted to celebrate the team and sport.

Fun fact, Mayor Rosenberg was on the Sisters of Skate team at one time with the skater name of 'Filibusther.' Mayor Wiza got an honorary name Friday of Mayor McSqueeze.