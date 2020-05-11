Wausau and Rhinelander Domino's looking to hire 50 employees

Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire about 50 new employees across seven stores throughout the greater Wausau-Rhinelander area.

According to a news release, the positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Wausau and Rhinelander are no different,” stated Adam Lambert, a Wausau-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com

