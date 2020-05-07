Wausau and Plover Best Buy locations to reopen by appointment

Best Buy is ready to open its doors again to customers, somewhat. The company plans to reopen approximately 200 of its locations nationwide, 21 of which are in Wisconsin. Local stores on the list include Plover and Wausau.

Click here to make an appointment online through Best Buy's website.

Its employees will meet with customers again, but only if they have an appointment. Best Buy explains the partial reopening will let it offer one-on-one consultations with its workers or a Geek Squad member.

The company adds it plans to take extra safety precautions, to keep customers and employees safe.

Last month, Best Buy announced it planned to furlough 51,000 hourly workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The move covered nearly all of its part-time employees and approximately 18 percent of its full-timers.

